Massachusetts among most cooperative states when it comes to mask requirements

(WWLP) – Massachusetts residents are among the most cooperative citizens when it comes to wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study.

An analysis conducted by Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask, and #iwillnotcomply. Over 150,000 tweets were analyzed.

(Photo Credit: survivalathome.com)

Top 10 states of anti-mask wearing activity:

Arizona Nevada Florida Idaho Maine Missouri Wyoming South Carolina Ohio Montana

Early March, Governor Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to pause operations while the Department of Public Health issued a stay-at-home advisory. Residents were advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel for two weeks. Over time, the advisory was extended and businesses were required to shut down due to a global increase of COVID-19 cases.

In May, Baker issued a mandatory order to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Massachusetts surpassed more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since March. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Hampden County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in western Massachusetts. The county currently has a total of 7,120 cases and 681 COVID-19 related deaths.