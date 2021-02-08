Massage therapists concerned Mississippi bill could taken away their licenses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of licensed massage therapists rallied in Jackson on Monday. They are worried that their licenses could be taken away, making the industry less safe.

The group of massage therapists showed up at the Institute of Health and Technology School to speak against legislation that could erase licensing for certain professions. House Bill 1315 was authored by House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.).

Supporters said the bill could eliminate barriers to those entering the workforce.

If passed, those who are against the bill said they’re concerned it could take away their licenses and open a vacuum for unsafe practices, leading to an uptick in human trafficking in Mississippi.

The bill also calls to repeal occupational licenses for auctioneers, interior designers, and people who size and fit wigs for customers.

The bill has already passes through the House, and it’s now in the Senate for more debate.