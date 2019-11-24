Massive pothole on Kirkley Drive raises concerns for neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A steep crater-like pothole is difficult to avoid for people living along Kirkley Drive in Jackson.

Billy Gooch, President of the Norwood Homeowners Association, said after notifying the City of Jackson about the issue they have yet to repair it.

The pothole is currently blocked off by orange hazardous cones, so drivers will be aware; however, Gooch said this has been too long of a process.

“I don’t know how many people have gone into the hole and had to get help getting out of it. The longer it persists the worse it gets. It’s a bad reflection on the city of Jackson , and then also in our community. No one wants to experience this kind of deterioration in their community, un-addressed,” said Gooch.

He believes the reason the repair has been prolonged is due to departments battling between one another about who is responsible for fixing it.