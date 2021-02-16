Massive power outages affect neighbors in Texas after ice storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The same ice storm that hit Mississippi this week caused massive power outages in Texas. 12 News’ Jade Bulecza’s brother lives in Austin, Texas. He’s one of millions who lost power due to the ice storm.

At 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Austin Bulecza estimated he’d been without electricity for 30 hours. Besides himself, he’s also trying to keep a shelter dog warm.

“I slept in a sleeping bag, thermal underwear, sweat pants, under the covers, bundled up the shelter dog I have in another sleeping bag I have with a bunch of blankets,” he said.

Bulecza lives in the Clarksville neighborhood near downtown Austin. He said the owner of his apartment tried contacting Austin Energy.

“The power is in the homeowner’s name, so he’s been trying to contact them with no response. Earliest would be today before it is back on, but they also need it to be above freezing. So I’m not sure what’s going to happen. It doesn’t seem like many folks have been able to get a response from them.”

In Mississippi, Entergy asked customers to conserve their power on Monday.