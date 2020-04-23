Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Massive tuna caught in Mississippi breaks state record

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources
Michael McElroy III with Yellowfin Tuna

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — There’s a new state record in place in Mississippi for Yellowfin Tuna.

Michael McElroy III, of Hattiesburg, landed a fish weighing 236 pounds, 9.6 ounces (107 kilograms, 272 grams) last month. The state Commission on Marine Resources on Tuesday certified the catch as a state fishing record for the species using conventional tackle, the agency said in a news release. The previous record, set June 9, 2001, was held by Robert Landingham who caught a fish weighing 205 pounds, 12.8 ounces (93 kilograms, 363 grams).

Like many people, McElroy fishes to pass the time. His record catch came March 30, a few days before Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McElroy told The Sun Herald it took him 5 1/2 hours to land the fish.

“It’s the biggest keeping fish I’ve ever caught,” McElroy said.

But, he notes, there won’t be much for leftovers. “We’re eating a lot of it,” McElroy said, adding that he loves raw tuna.

He said he’s also shared some with family and friends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories