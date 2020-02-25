Matthew 25: Ministries to provide laundry services for flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Matthew 25: Ministries is working to help flood victims in the Jackson-metro area. The organization’s disaster response team deployed to Mississippi on Sunday, February 23.

On Tuesday, the team will be set up at the Home Depot on I-55 N. Frontage Road in Jackson. They will provide laundry services from 9:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. or until they reach capacity.

The team will also distribute relief supplies throughout impacted neighborhoods.

