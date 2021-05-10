May declared Mental Health Awareness Month in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced May 2021 will be Mental Health Awareness Month.

The city created a warm line for neighbors to call if they’re dealing with anxiety or depression. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said mental health awareness is important, and it’s important to recognize how situations have been amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thank the residents of Jackson in advance for their support of mental health awareness and eliminating the stigma when people openly seek help and acknowledge the mental health challenges that they have,” he said.

The warm line number is 601-586-3073, and it will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays.