Mayor aims to boost economic development in West, South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s mayor is touting a plan aimed at boosting economic development in the western and southern parts of the capital city.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he will put together a task force to find ways to take advantage of new business opportunities. Some of the ideas include a new football stadium for Jackson State University and a rebirth of the Metrocenter.

“If people leave South and West Jackson, that means that there will be an increased tax burden on people in North Jackson and Northwest Jackson. We see a city which is pregnant with possibilities. We have to give it the nurturing that it deserves,” he stated.

The mayor said next step for the task force is to meet and discuss plans to boost the economy in West and South Jackson.

