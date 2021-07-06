Mayor Barker reappoints key city positions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Mayor Toby Barker announces his reappointment of Kermas Eaton as City Clerk, Moran M. Pope, III as City Attorney and Ann Jones as Chief Administrative Officer.

All three nominations were approved by the Hattiesburg City Council during the July 6 City Council meeting.

Eaton is a Hattiesburg native with 15 years of experience in an administrative role for the City of Hattiesburg. He served as a deputy clerk for nine years and as city clerk for six. He is a Hattiesburg High School graduate and is working toward his bachelor’s degree at The University of Southern Mississippi.

As city clerk, Eaton oversees the general operations of the city, specializing in administrative oversight with human resources, accounting, informational technology, city elections and the office of clerks who handle a variety of tasks for citizens and businesses alike.

Pope, a Southern Miss alumnus, returned to Hattiesburg in 1979 after law school and began practicing law at Pope & Pope, P.A. with his late father and former Hattiesburg mayor, Moran Pope, Jr. As city attorney, Pope serves as legal counsel for both the Office of the Mayor and the City Council.

Jones has 27 years of service with the City of Hattiesburg, two years in public services, 21 years in parks and recreation and four as chief administrative officer. Before becoming CAO, she served as the general manager of parks and recreation.

As chief administrative officer, Jones has spent the last four years overseeing the City of Hattiesburg’s day-to-day operations, while also working at the will of the mayor on a variety of employee initiatives, budget planning, large-scale projects and more. She also serves as counsel for policy items, oversees key financial decisions and serves as a liaison for professional service contracts. She has a bachelor’s degree from William Carey University (2019) and an associate’s degree in business from Pearl River Community College (1994).