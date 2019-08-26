Mayor, Chief come to verbal blows in Pelahatchie

Frustration bubbled over on the streets of Pelhatchie in a shouting match between Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and Mayor Ryshonda Beechem.

For months the State Auditor’s office has scoured the books trying to untangle a financial mess dealing with the appropriation of police seizure monies. According to Auditor Shad White’s office, that particular investigation is complete and a demand has been issued.

The Mayor has refused to sign checks for fear of potential liability and the board of alderman does not have the authority to sign off. So a stalemate has emerged with police, emergency workers and city employees caught in the middle.

A representative with the U.S. Department of Labor came to City Hall Monday morning and is currently meeting with the Mayor.

Mayor Beecham speaks out about checks not being signed for city workers in Pelahatchie. Click the link for more information–> https://bit.ly/2MGHjlB Posted by WJTV 12 News on Monday, August 26, 2019