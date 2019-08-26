Mayor, Chief come to verbal blows in Pelahatchie

Frustration bubbled over on the streets of Pelhatchie in a shouting match between Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and Mayor Ryshonda Beechem.
For months the State Auditor’s office has scoured the books trying to untangle a financial mess dealing with the appropriation of police seizure monies. According to Auditor Shad White’s office, that particular investigation is complete and a demand has been issued.
The Mayor has refused to sign checks for fear of potential liability and the board of alderman does not have the authority to sign off. So a stalemate has emerged with police, emergency workers and city employees caught in the middle.
A representative with the U.S. Department of Labor came to City Hall Monday morning and is currently meeting with the Mayor.