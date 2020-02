VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs sent a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting aid to repair the Vicksburg National Military Park and the Vicksburg National Cemetery.

Recently, heavy rains caused erosion at the park. Mayor Flaggs said crews are working to assess the problems and mitigate further damage. He believes some of the graves could eventually be damaged from the erosion.

The mayor requested any federal assistance the president could provide.