Mayor, Jacksonians react to violent crimes in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent shootings in the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the incidents show the need to dig in deeper to solve the problem.

On Friday, police said Jaden Hill went on a crime spree before being shot after an exchange with officers. The mayor said police are doing their job to solve the crimes.

“If the police are solving crime better than the nation is doing, so then that tells us what that a few things are at play, and the level of desperation is exceeding even their good effort,” he said.

On Monday, a man and a woman were shot in the 1700 block of Highway 80. A business owner said the shootings are concerning.

“I’m always concerned, but you know in the city of Jackson, everything you hear is not very encouraging, but you know a lot of us screw up here and this is our town. We’re going to stick together, and I mean for the most part, I think all of us are cautious, and it is what it is, and we just have to look out for each other,” he stated.

Lumumba believes everyone must work together to see a safer Jackson.

“We all want to see a safer condition. That means we all have to work together to bring comprehensive solutions not only building and equipping a police department but what are the other ways that we can touch this issue from every angle,” he said.

The city has been emphasizing health and fitness and providing job opportunities to help stop crimes.