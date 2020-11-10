Mayor Lumumba Addresses Illegal Dumping by Neighboring City Officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s weekly Monday press briefing, he brought fourth an issue related to neighboring cities and homelessness and how it’s affecting Jackson.

During the brief press conference, Mayor Lumumba spent the majority of the time discussing illegal dumping of homeless people as a video of a Ridgeland police officer was shown doing so.

“This is not the first time that this is happened, this is the first time that it’s been captured on video. It’s not just one jurisdiction it’s multiple jurisdictions” said Mayor Lumumba.

Mayor Lumumba says he spoke with Ridgeland Mayor Gene Magee about the situation and says Magee said, these actions aren’t part of their protocols, and that the officer has been directed not to do this again.

Mayor Lumumba describes these actions as unacceptable and a violation of peoples human rights.

“To detain them and drive them to a location which it neither helps them with their needs, and further complicates matters for law-enforcement, residents and businesses” said Mayor Lumumba.

We reached out to Mayor Gene Magee for comment but have yet to receive a response.