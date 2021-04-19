Mayor Lumumba extends curfew order for Jackson youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended the curfew order for minors under the age of 18 years old.

According to the City of Jackson, the order states that it shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of eighteen, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., commencing on Monday, April 19, 2021 for a period of five days.

Several valid exceptions to the curfew are listed within the order, including but not limited to being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment, or medical emergency.