Mayor Lumumba extends curfew order for Jackson youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has extended the Mayoral Curfew Order for minors under the age of eighteen. The action is intended to help protect the health and safety of all Jackson residents.

The Curfew Order states that it shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of eighteen (18) years, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., commencing on Thursday, March 25, 2021, for a period of five days.

Several valid exceptions to the curfew are listed within the order, including but not limited to being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.