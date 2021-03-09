Mayor Lumumba meets with Lt. Gov. Hosemann about Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba met with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann to discuss the city’s water crisis. No promises were made during the meeting, the they mayor said the meeting could be a fruitful one.

Lumumba and Hosemann met behind closed doors. The mayor was joined by other state lawmakers, including Rep. Chris Bell, as they discussed immediate needs of the city.

“I think it was heard, and I think we’ll see in coming days how it was received,” said Lumumba.

Jackson leaders have called for a one-cent sales tax to help fund repairs to the city’s water system. The new measure would have to be approved by the Mississippi Legislature. It would then go on the ballot to be voted on by Jackson neighbors.

Lumumba, who wrote a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves asking for emergency funding, stressed the importance of the meeting, including a possible commitment of funding to address the city’s ongoing challenges.

“These are tangible numbers that really will result in a tangible difference in terms of quality of service we provide to our residents here in the city,” he said.

Hosemann did not provide much comment on the meeting. Lawmakers are preparing for Wednesday’s deadline for bills.

