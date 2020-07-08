Mayor Lumumba on statue removal

Madison-Ridgeland Academy sophomore Jackson Evers just committed to play baseball at OIe Miss last Tuesday, which may come as a surprise to those who knew him to root for the Mississippi State Bulldogs most of his life.

“It’s just something different,” said Evers. “I grew up a State fan. I was a State fan my whole life so Ole Miss just seemed like it was something different. I went to a camp in December and since then I’ve been talking to them a little bit and at the beginning of the season I had conversations with them. The second I first walked in there it felt like this is where I need to be."