Mayor Lumumba on statue removal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issues a statement on statue removal. See the statement below:
“Statues do not only reflect history, they are meant to be monuments demonstrating that a society reveres the person for which the likeness represents. Andrew Jackson is guilty of one of the most heinous acts of genocide that this nation has ever seen. He was also known as one of the most brutal slave owners throughout slavery. And so, as we build a city focused on progress and unity we must make certain that we display images which reflect those aspirations.” -Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.