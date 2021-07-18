Mayor Lumumba releases statement on confrontation between JPD officer, woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba has issued a statement following a video circulating online that captures a confrontation between a Jackson police officer and a woman.

The incident happened Friday night outside of a local business. In the video the unidentified male officer can be seen shoving the woman on the hood of a car.

There is currently no word on what led to the confrontation.

Jackson mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba released the following statement about the incident:

“A recently circulated video involving a JPD officer in confrontation with a woman outside of a local establishment has been brought to our attention. Safety and accountability are serious priorities for this administration. As such, we are taking every effort to investigate the incident. While we do not yet have all of the facts of this case, we remain committed to an approach to public safety built on trust, integrity, and community partnership. Abuse and misconduct have no place in that. I want to thank those who documented the incident. It is concerned citizens like you that help us to do our best.” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba

This is a developing story.