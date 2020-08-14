Mayor Lumumba statement on the indictment of former JPD officers involved in George Robinson’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mayor Lumumba issued the following statement at the Hinds County grand jury indictment of the officers involved in the death of Mr. George Robinson last year:

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that Jacksonians have an accountable police department. As part of our accountability process, the City of Jackson has implemented a policy to turn all cases involving officer-involved deaths over to the DA for review by a grand jury. The Hinds County grand jury indictments, issued today, begin another phase of the process. In the full spirit of transparency, the administration will continue to monitor the situation and provide information to the public throughout each phase. We ask that you keep all those affected by this tragedy the in your prayers.”