Mayor Lumumba talks plans for Jackson after being re-elected

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Chokwe A. Lumumba was re-elected as the mayor of Jackson. After his victory, the incumbent spoke about issues concerning the people in the city.

The mayor said he will continue to build on the work of his first term and listen to the community more.

Many neighbors said they want Lumumba to address crime and infrastructure. He pledged the problems would be better in the next four years.

“I pledge to you not only will we rebuild our water treatment facility so that you have sustainable, dependable, and equitable water, but we’re going to rebuild this facility from top to bottom. Not because you have an amazing mayor, but because you are an amazing people, and we want to work together in order to make it happen,” he stated.

The mayor also pledged to create a safer city and support the people in the community.

“We have to dig a little deeper to find out how we supplement our efforts to continue to build our police department to continue to give tools toward policing, so that we can get to the root cause of the problems in which we suffer from how to do we provide more economic support and support for young people.”

Lumumba said he cannot make all the changes by himself. He’s relying on the people of Jackson to work with city leaders to provide services and solutions.

“I need them to give me innovative suggestions, so that we can build on this city. I need them to be there at the table when we’re fighting over budget, so that they understand that a budget is a moral document and what we fund reflects what our values are as a city and as a community.”

Mayor Lumumba is the first mayor in two decades to win re-election consecutively.