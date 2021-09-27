Mayor Lumumba Town Hall on waste removal contract

After weeks of disagreements between mayor Lumumba and city council members concerning a waste removal contract for the city.

The Jackson mayor felt it was time to hold a town hall meeting with people in Jackson to explain the details of the local emergency

During the town hall mayor Lumumba gave more perspective on why he considered severing the business relationship between the city and waste management. The mayor explained how this negotiation fallout comes after years of unsatisfactory performance.

“you don’t come in here and exploit us and think you can get whatever you want.”

During the town hall mayor Lumumba spoke on why negotiations with waste management have been unsuccessful

Mayor Lumumba stated, “We sat down across this a year ago, i shared with you concerns that we had you shared with me that you were going correct those concerns and it didn’t happen.”

Many of the concerns are about the way the sanitation company treats employees.

This prompted the proposal for a one-year contract.

Mayor Lumumba added, “These issues are still looming issues so what we need to do is set a short-term contract with options beyond that.”

According to the Jackson mayor waste management refused the one-year proposal.

A former waste management employee explained the work environment he endured

Calvin Cook commented, “We were supposed to pick up over 12 tons to get another man we were I told them we were picking up over 13 they go in the next week at waste management and say hey you have to pick up 14 tons, so we thought this is a big company they do what they want. They took away two men after the mayor gave us two men.”

Cook explained how the waste removal company abruptly increased wages once the city began negotiating with other agencies

Calvin Cook continued, “That 15 dollars they’re talking about now it just came in it’s 14 it just came in with in the last month or two when the FCC stuff came about.”

The mayor stated that FCC environmental service won the mayors bid to be the next waste removal company for the city but was voted down twice by the city council

Mayor Lumumba concludes, “They agreed to make 100 percent of their employees, employees of FCC with an average salary of 63 thousand dollars a year with full time benefits. Other services they were going to provide was a five day a week liter and illegal dumping pick up.

Mayor Lumumba expressed that an estimated 40 percent of the sanitation employees work through a temporary staffing agency

Jackson residents at the town hall had mixed concerns about the services waste management provides the city but all hope to see a cleaner Jackson.