Mayor of Aberdeen arrested for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WJTV)-On Wednesday night, Mayor Maurice Howard was charged with five counts of embezzlement.

The auditor’s office claims he put the city funds into his personal bank account.

A demand letter valued at $11,649.34 was delivered to Howard at the time of his arrest. Interest and investigative costs were included in the demand amount.

Howard is accused of embezzling city funds meant to pay for travel expenses related to city business. Howard sought and was paid advance checks for attending meetings and conferences on behalf of the City of Aberdeen but then failed to actually attend the events. By depositing the checks into his personal bank account and not returning the unused money, Howard allegedly stole nearly $3,500 from Aberdeen taxpayers. Investigators also determined the Mayor used a city vehicle for personal travel. In addition to this, they found Howard should repay the city for providing hotel rooms and conference registration fees the Mayor never used. This part of the demand is worth over $2,000 and is not part of the criminal allegations against him. According to the release from Logan Reeves with the State Auditor’s Office

The mayor was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

Howard faces up to $25,000 in fines and 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.