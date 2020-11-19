Mayor of Edwards issues curfew, mask mandate due to rise in COVID-19 cases

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of the Town of Edwards has signed an emergency proclamation due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

According to Mayor Marcus Wallace, the order will go in effect on Thursday at midnight and stay in place until December 3, 2020.

Wallace said the proclamation will include a curfew, a mask mandate, a social gathering limit, a social distancing requirement and a limit of individuals allowed in businesses.

The curfew will be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily. According to Wallace, any individuals who caught in businesses without masks will be fined, along with the store owner.

