EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of the Town of Edwards has signed an emergency proclamation due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Mississippi.
According to Mayor Marcus Wallace, the order will go in effect on Thursday at midnight and stay in place until December 3, 2020.
Wallace said the proclamation will include a curfew, a mask mandate, a social gathering limit, a social distancing requirement and a limit of individuals allowed in businesses.
The curfew will be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily. According to Wallace, any individuals who caught in businesses without masks will be fined, along with the store owner.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle concerned about troop withdrawal order in Afghanistan, Iraq
- Clinton Public School District reports one new case of COVID-19
- Congress works to pass COVID-19 relief package, government budget before end of year
- 4 indicted on charges of conspiracy to transport 61 undocumented immigrants
- Mayor of Edwards issues curfew, mask mandate due to rise in COVID-19 cases