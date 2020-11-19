Mayor of Laurel shares his thoughts on new state flag

Laurel, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Laurel ordered the old flag bearing the confederate emblem be removed back in June. Now the new flag is flying outside of city buildings in Laurel.

The mayor of Laurel says its a positive step in the right direction to repair the state’s dark past.

“It shows that we are progressing as being able to live together as people, sometimes we disagree but we can have a symbol that recognizes and represents everybody in the state of Mississippi”

Magee says having a new flag represents a rebirth for the state.

“By removing this symbol it gives us an opportunity to try begin to heal as a people in the state and to allow unity at last”, said Johnny Magee, Mayor of Laurel

The new Mississippi state flag has a magnolia blossom on blue background and this new flag was approved by the state referendum on November 3.

This new flag will mark the third different flag for the state of Mississippi in its history which dates back to 1861.