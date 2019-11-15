Mayor pleads for help in tracking illegal dumpers at Casa Grande

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mayor Chokwe Lumumba held a press briefing Friday morning asking for the community’s help in identifying those who are responsible for dumping trash in Casa Grande Apartments.

The vacant facility along Sykes Road in Jackson has been a commonplace of illegally discarding trash. Lumumba said it has imposed on the Waste Management Department’s attempt to maintain the upkeep of the complex.

“The last time we cleaned up this apartment, people had been taking it upon themselves to dump in this site the very next day, so we are calling on the community to patrol this, we are calling on the police department to patrol this, to work hand-in-hand to make certain that dumping does not take place in our community,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Casa Grande is located in Ward Six under Jackson city councilman Aaron Banks. In the press conference, Banks stated that getting the apartment back to being a place the community takes pride in is a priority.

“It is important to understand that if you stay consistent with your voices and continue to fight for things to be improved in your community, it will not fall on deaf ears,” expressed Banks.

Mayor Lumumba said that anyone who is discovered dumping trash on the site will be given a $25,000 fine.