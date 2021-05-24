Mayor updates Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order to ABC coordination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba updated the city’s Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order. The order now includes a provision that restaurants, bars and retail establishments seeking to expand business services also contact Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

The businesses must submit a floor plan for expansion to ABC in order to ensure their proposed expansion meets proper accommodations and state regulations for food and beverage sales.

The Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order initially enacted on May 10, 2021, seeks to provide an economic lifeline to businesses by lifting some of the restrictions previously imposed on business services in response to COVID-19 safety concerns. It lifts capacity restrictions, allows for expanded business services and establishes a temporary citywide leisure and recreation district, while maintaining the city’s mask mandate.