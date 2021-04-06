Mayoral candidate Ken Wilson wants to lead Jackson out of “crisis”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ken Wilson is one of the Democratic candidates who is running to be the next mayor of the City of Jackson.

Wilson is a former firefighter of 10 years and current professor at Hinds Community College. His top three goals are to increase the police force, handle Jackson’s infrastructure and create jobs.

This is the first time Wilson has run for office. He said he’s been active in the community and says he understands the issues plaguing Jacksonians.

“We shouldn’t have to continue to pay more and get less. Those days should be behind us, but actually, we’re in the midst of those days. And that’s why I’m concerned about where we go forward, and a leader needs to step up and lead us out of this crisis,” stated Wilson.

The Democratic candidates include incumbent Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Wilson and Patty Patterson. The Republican candidates are Ponto Downing and Jason Wells, while Shafeqah Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill are running as Independents.