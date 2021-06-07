Mayoral candidates discuss future plans for City of Jackson ahead of Tuesday’s election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Municipal General Election will be on Tuesday, June 8. One of the big races is the Jackson mayoral race. Five candidates are in contention for the top spot, including three independents, one Republican and one Democrat.

The stakes are high, with the potential for a woman to lead the city of Jackson. Curbing crime in the capital city remains a top priority for the candidates.

“We’re having a problem with even getting people to answer 911 right now, right on the cusp of two young girls getting killed in the last week here in Jackson,” said Shafeqah “BigMama” Lodree, who is a mayoral candidate.

Incumbent Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is running as a Democrat in the race, while Jason Wells is running as a Republican. The three independent candidates include Lodree, Les Tannehill and Charlotte Reeves.

“I already have a police chief ready, competent, qualified, can boost the morale of all the officers and the citizens. We will take back our capital city,” said Reeves.

Lodree said she knows who she wants to lead the Jackson Police Department (JPD), but it will take teamwork.

“I will work with the board. I will work with the council. There won’t be a battle in between those two entities of the city and county working together,” she stated.

Tannehill, who has been in law enforcement for more than two decades, stressed accountability.

“There’s a lot of good police officers on JPD, but they’re not being held accountable,” he said.

12 News reached out to Mayor Lumumba and Wells ahead of Tuesday’s election. We have not heard back from them at this time.