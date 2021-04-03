Mayoral candidates gear up for Primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Mayoral Candidate Ken Wilson held a food and water giveaway with his agenda to bring Jackson Back together.

The candidate handed out 100 cases of water and feed 200 people the mayoral candidate says his effort is to provide the communities in need with essential resources. As far as resources go Wilson says he plans to tap into much of that if elected.

In addition to the water crisis, Ken Wilson addressed the serious issue with crime in Jackson. Wilson says he plans to support the police with cop grants and tap into the homeland security fund.

The candidate also says the police need a city leader that supports the agenda of community policing in this city.

“Community policing involves us bringing forth Jackson Public Schools, our businesses, our neighborhood associations, our sheriff department, in addition to our clergy and surrounding agencies so there’s a partnership. That we address crime based off stats, we also going to analyze the beat system here, we also need to consider bringing another prescient into here, Jackson.” said Wilson

Some supports say Ken Wilsons background is what qualifies him to run a city.

“Being that he has been in the business of saving lives and correcting lives as far as being a fire fighter he has a pretty good picture of what its going to take inside in order for it to show on the outside and that’s what we got to have. the Morale of JPD and the morale of the Fire department its like its two different sides we cant have that in the city especially with the crime rate as high as we have we got to make a change its no other choice we cant go four more years with what we have we talking city councilman all the way to the mayors office we cant do it.” said Timothy Liddell

Ken Wilson is one of two Democrats challenging mayor Lumumba in Tuesday’s primary. Patty Patterson is the other. The incumbent Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking a second term with many accomplishments in the past 4 years such as paving miles of Jackson roads, improvements to JPD – including a real-time command center and requiring body cams. The incumbent also ended the furlough of city workers and achieved a 90 million dollar Siemens settlement over water billing.

The other challenger Democrat Patty Patterson – who’s lived in west Jackson 40 years. Her platform calls for technology upgrades for Jackson police & fire and consistent maintenance to the city’s infrastructure, in addition to a plan to improve Jackson public schools.

Primary Day is Tuesday . There are two republicans running for Mayor – Jason Wells – and Ponto Downing. And there are competitive races for city council Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6.