JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders from different cities across the Jackson-metro area teamed up to fight hunger.

The ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive started in late February and ended on Tuesday, March 22. Seven mayors in the area participated by setting up donation drop-off locations throughout their cities.

On Thursday, some of them showed up to help pack up the donations at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.

“For me, it’s one of those things where the metro area can come together and unify to try to fight hunger, and I think that just seeing the amount of people out here, it’s really heart heartwarming,” said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham.

“It’s been an opportunity for our city to show love, and I say amen to what’s been said today. I’ve been here helping since about 7:30 this morning, and it’s real exciting to see all these people so excited about doing something for somebody else,” said Byram Mayor Richard White.