MBI charges man with attempted Capital murder in 2020 shooting of chancery court judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation(MBI) has charged a Meridian man in connection with the March 16, 2020 shooting of Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith.

According to MBI, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation charged Ernest Edwards, 41, of Meridian, with attempted capital murder.

MBI agents working in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office developed information throughout the investigation, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant on March 12, 2021.

Edwards is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and he is not eligible for a bond due to the nature of the crime and other pending charges.

“This investigation is a testament to the collaborative efforts made by state and local law enforcement,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI. “MBI will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I encourage anyone that may have any information regarding this investigation to contact MBI, the Lauderdale County Sheriff Department (601-482-9893), or the East MS Crime Stoppers (855-485-8477).”