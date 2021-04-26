MBI investigating a shooting involving a DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputy

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says it has launched an investigation into a shooting that involves a DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputy.

An official with the MBI confirmed to WREG it is investigating but did not provide any specifics.

Additionally, Tish Clark, spokeswoman with DCSD, told WREG, “I can confirm there was a shooting involving one of our DCSD deputies, but it’s being investigated & handled by the MBI & the DA’s office. It’s still an open investigation.”

This is a developing story.

