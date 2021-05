RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) is investigating the death of an inmate.

Authorities said deputies arrested Cory A. Jackson, 42, of Florence, on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail.

Investigators said Jackson was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The case was turned over to MBI.