JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s

Department.

According to MBI, the shooting happened Tuesday, October 11, around 8:30 p.m. near Highway 82 and MS 1.



Greenville mayor Errick D. Simmons released a statement in response to the officer involved shooting:

“I have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville. Several people were injured by gunshots, including an

investigator with the Greenville Police Department who has unfortunately passed away as a result of the incident. Department of Pubic Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer, and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time.”



MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office once the investigation is complete.