MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — A driver who reportedly led Mississippi police on a chase was killed following an officer-involved shooting.

According to Oxford Police, one of their officers tried to stop a vehicle late Monday evening, but the driver refused to cooperate and led officers on a chase. The driver eventually pulled over, jumped from the car and continued the pursuit on foot.

What happened next is still under investigation, but Oxford Police said there was an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. More information will be released later.

