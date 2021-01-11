MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Brookhaven girl

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Tralisia Williams of Brookhaven.

Williams is described as five feet tall, weighing 112 pounds with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, January 5, 2020, at about 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South First Street in Lincoln County wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and flip flops.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tralisia Williams, contact Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

LATEST STORIES: