MBI responds to crime scene on U.S. 61 North

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a crime scene on U.S. 61 North Friday morning.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 were closed just north of the Riverbend landfill in Jefferson County.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. Adams County Coroner James Lee was also on the scene.

Officials said more information about the crime scene will be released later on Friday from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Video Courtesy: The Natchez Democrat

