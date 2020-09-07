MBI seeks public’s help to identify victim in Clarke County death investigation

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping the Clark County Sheriff’s Department with a death investigation, and they’re asking for the public’s help to identify the victim.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, MBI said a Black man was found dead on the side of MS Highway 18, east of Pachuta. Investigators said the man is 50 to 60 years old. He is 5’8″ to 5’10” tall and weighs 240 to 260 pounds.

The victim had a cross on a silver colored chain around his neck.

If you have any information, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 776-3956 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H at (601) 693-1926.

