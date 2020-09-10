MBS Crisis Plea: Agency in need of Type O Negative blood

Courtesy: Mississippi Blood Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) issued a crisis plea on Thursday for Type O Negative blood.

According to the agency, they are unable to fill orders for the state’s hospitals. One severe accident could require as many as 50 units of Type O Negative.

MBS is also in need of other blood types. If you would like to set up a time to donate, call 601-368-2673.

