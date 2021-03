THURSDAY: It is very warm this morning, feeling more like late spring with temperatures out the door in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We have some clouds moving through too, but I do think like yesterday we will see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Our south wind will be gusty at times up to 25 mph. Of course this warmth continues to be unseasonable, with highs about fifteen degrees above normal in the lower 80s. That has also triggered pollen levels, which are quickly rising as we head into the weekend.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Other than a stray shower, the warm air and south breeze will make for nice weather to get out and about this weekend. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances remain extremely low around 10%.