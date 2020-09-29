McComb father charged with murder in death of 11-month-old daughter

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police charged a father with the death of his 11-month-old daughter.

Investigators said they were dispatched to an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue on September 21, 2020, about the baby begin unresponsive. The mother, Luvenia Chambers, stated that she went work and left the baby in the care of the child’s father, Vantrease Frazier. She said when she left for work, the baby was fine. When Chambers arrived home, she found her daughter lying in the bed unresponsive.

First responders transported the baby to Southwest Regional Medical Center, and she was later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The child was put in the ICU in critical condition, but she passed away on September 23.

On September 23, McComb police interviewed Frazier. Afterwards, they charged him with murder in the death of his 11-month-old daughter, Janiyah Chambers.

According to police, another incident with a child happened on May 7, 2019. Chambers stated she went home from work and found her son, Bralyn Blunt, lying in the bed unresponsive. He was taken to UMMC and put in ICU. He later passed away.

Chambers stated she left her son in the care of Frazier while she was at work. Police said this case is still under investigation.

