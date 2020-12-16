McComb man arrested for putting bodily fluid in co-worker’s food and drinks

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested an employee at Southern Cash and Pawn Shop for allegedly putting seminal fluid into another employee’s food and drinks without the other employee’s knowledge.

Joseph A. Russo has been charged with simple assault after being arrested on Monday, December 14. Police said Russo videotaped his actions and posted the videos on social media. He was fired by the owner of the store.

If anyone has additional information on this matter, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

LATEST STORIES: