McComb police chief discusses uptick in violent crime

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of McComb will hold a town hall Monday night to discuss the recent uptick in violent crime. An increase in deadly shootings has the attention of the city’s new chief of police.

“Right now, the gun violence is out of control,” said Chief Garland Ward.

Ward will be introduced Monday night. He believes there needs to be some big changes in order to stop the shootings. Those ideas include:

More community policing

Mentorship program

Build a relationship between the department and the community

“People forget a lot of things. But a person will never forget how you make them feel. And if you’re just, you’re genuine, you’re honest, most importantly if you’re honest, do what you say, and mean what you say. I think that we’ll be going in the right direction.”

Some neighbors support the idea of community policing.

“Yeah, that would actually be really good. That way you could know which ones are more on your side and which aren’t,” stated one neighbor.

“I just want to them stepping up and doing what they’re supposed to do and not all of this crazy stuff that’s been going on,” said another neighbor.

The meeting on crime will be at 6:00 p.m. at McComb City Hall.

