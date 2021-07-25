McComb police investigate two shootings

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating two shootings that happened last week.

The first shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 500 block of 25th Street near Venable Street. According to police, 23-year-old Terry Harrell was shot in the neck and head. Harrell was transported to the Southwest Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Later that afternoon, police said 20-year-old Brian Taylor was shot multiple times in the stomach. Taylor was transported to UMMC.

The McComb Investigation Division is still working to determine whether the shootings are related.

If you have any information on either shooting, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crimestoppers at 601-684-0033.