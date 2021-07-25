McComb police investigating two shootings

McComb, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened on July 21st.

Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of 25th Street near Venable Street.

23-year-old Terry Harrell was shot in the neck and head. Harrell was transported to the Southwest Medical Center and later airlifted to UMMC.

Later that afternoon, 20-year-old Brian Taylor was shot multiple times in the stomach. Taylor was transported to UMMC in Jackson.

The McComb Investigation Division is still working to determine whether the shootings are related.

If you have any information on either shooting, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crimestoppers at 601-684-0033.