Jonathan Johnson

Courtesy: McComb Police Department

McComb police are looking for Jonathan Johnson. The thirty-one-year-old man is wanted for the attempted murder of Roketha Coleman.

Coleman was in the hospital for a number of weeks following his assault this past fall.

Johnson lived at 120 Gillis Circle, Apartment 12 in McComb. Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.