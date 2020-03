MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department is working to identify a burglary suspect.

They said the person in the photos is a suspect in three business burglaries on Apche Drive in McComb. The burglaries happened on March 25.





Investigators said the suspect was driving a grey or silver Lincoln LS four door car.

If you know who the suspect is, call McComb Police at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.