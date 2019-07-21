McComb woman killed in crash, 17-year-old driver injured

A McComb woman is dead after a car crash on I-55 Saturday in Lincoln County.

Authorities say she was the passenger in a Chrysler 300, being driven by a a 17-year-old boy.

The Dept. of Public safety said it happened around 6 p.m. and that the vehicle “left the road way to the right,” hit the guard rail and flipped over.

The woman is said to have been killed at the scene and the boy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both people were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.