McDade’s Market under new ownership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Northside grocery stores in Jackson will have new owners on January 27, 2020.

Roberts Company, Inc., recently purchased the four McDade’s/Froogel’s locations, as well as the McDade’s Wines and Spirits.

According to the company, no employees will be losing their jobs. The stores will soon have new names. The three Northside stores will become Corner Markets, and the Robinson Road location will become a Grocery Depot.

The Hattiesburg-based company owns 16 stores in south Central Mississippi, including Grocery Depot, a discount grocer, Sunflower, and Corner Market.

Roberts Company bought the stores about a year and a half after they were purchased by the Louisiana-based Durnin Group, the owner of the Froogel’s brand.

Greg and Kathy McDade owned the stores. The businesses are located at Maywood Mart on Northside Drive, Duling Avenue in Fondren, Fortification Street in Belhaven and at Westland Plaza.

When Roberts Company officially owns the stores, the locations will close for a few days for some work. They will change out information technology systems, changing out credit card systems and tagging groceries.