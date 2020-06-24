McDonald’s helps raise employment rate in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The golden arches may evoke thoughts of food, but to hundreds of people out of work, McDonald’s could also mean jobs. The company said it’s gearing up to reopen dining rooms and hire nearly 5,000 people across Mississippi.

McDonald’s is touting more than jobs along with its “Archways to Opportunities” program, which provides GED programs and college scholarships. The organization also has potential for a ton of upward mobility.

”I tell them all the time you just really have to work, work, work,” Nedra Lowery, O’Ferrall Management Group’s marketing director said. “Work the steps to getting there and you can get there. McDonald’s is the most iconic brand in the world, so there’s no limit.”

A worker at a McDonalds in Pearl, LaDedra Bryant, said the program helped her a lot.

Bryant has worked at a couple of the company’s restaurants in Mississippi. She said one of the main reasons that people should consider applying because everyone behind this counter treats each other like family.

“Everyone gets along here,” Bryant explained. “Sometimes you might have a little fussing or whatever, but everybody gets along everything just run smoothly.”

McDonald’s said they are looking to hire employees at every level and that requirements for applicants are simple.

“Good, friendly, focused, customer service-driven people,” Lowery said.

If you or anyone you know would like to apply, please visit this application link.

